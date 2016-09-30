Man taken to UMC after falling while working at Mandalay Bay conference center

A man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center after he fell Friday morning while working at Mandalay Bay’s conference center.

The Clark County Fire Department responded around 10 a.m. to the conference center at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, for a report of a man who had fallen, Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said.

The man, an Encore Productions employee, fell while working. He was conscious, however, when he was taken to UMC’s trauma center, an MGM Resorts International spokesman said.

Encore Productions was not immediately available for a statement.

At this time the man’s condition and extent of his injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

