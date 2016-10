The 27-acre fire at Mount Charleston is 100 percent contained, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Ray Johnson said Wednesday.

The fire, known as the “October Fire,” is located near Big Falls in Kyle Canyon. Nearby hiking trail Mary Jane Falls remains closed so that personnel can transport equipment to the fire site.

Johnson expects the area to reopen to visitors within a week.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.