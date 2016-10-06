North Las Vegas fire captain dies in line of duty after medical emergency

A North Las Vegas fire captain died in the line of duty Wednesday night, officials said.

Capt. Yaphet Miller, 43, died around 10 p.m. with his wife at his side after experiencing a medical emergency. A crew from Miller’s platoon escorted his body to the Clark County coroner’s office, where North Las Vegas firefighters will stand by until escorting the body to Palm Mortuary.

Officials said Miller was working a three-alarm fire on his final shift before the medical emergency. He served with the North Las Vegas Fire Department for 22 years.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

