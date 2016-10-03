Towels in dryer might have ignited fire at complex on Wynn Road

Nobody was hurt early Monday morning after a clothes dryer in a laundry room caught fire at an apartment complex near South Valley View Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road.

Firefighters with Clark County Fire Department arrived at Lake Charlotte Apartments on 3120 Wynn Road just before 1 a.m. to see smoke coming from a laundry room. They fought offensively to douse the flames, extinguishing the fire before 1:15 a.m. Some smoke drifted to the second floor, but the damage was contained to a few dryers.

Larry Haydu, assistant fire chief, said damage was estimated at $5,000, and the fire seems to have originated from some towels in a dryer.