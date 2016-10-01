Heck, Rubio come to aid of West Virginia car wreck victims

U.S. Rep. Joe Heck and Florida Sen. Mark Rubio sprang into action Thursday night after they witnessed a fatal car wreck in West Virginia.

Heck, R-Nev., and Rubio, R-Fla., assisted the wreck’s victims until first responders arrived at the rainy scene, according to a Heck spokesman.

Heck is a physician with emergency room experience. He and Rubio were traveling back to their hotel from an event in St. Clairsville, Ohio, the Associated Press reported.

One person, 62-year-old Bernard Bachmann of Pennsylvania, died in the four-vehicle crash, according to The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register newspaper. The wreck occurred along Interstate 70 at about 9:30 p.m.

Politico reported a “semi-trailer truck on the opposite side of the road lost control and crossed the median, striking the three cars,” that were driving in front of the congressmen’s vehicle.

“Lisa and I want to join the Rubios in offering prayers and condolences to those grieving and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Heck said in a statement from he and his wife Friday. “As always, we have great respect for the first responders who handle such cases every day.”

Rubio also thanked “all of the first responders who arrived quickly and did their jobs with swift professionalism.”