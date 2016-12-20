Hit-and-run near Maryland Parkway leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a hit-and-run crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Vegas Valley Drive early Tuesday.

A sedan-type vehicle hit the motorcycle about 5:10 a.m., Lt. Melanie O’Daniel with Metropolitan Police Department said. The car drove eastbound, she said, and police later found it abandoned a block away. Officers are still looking for the driver.

O’Daniel said there would be lane restrictions near the crash site until it was cleared.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.