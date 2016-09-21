Inmate dies in Carson City prison

An inmate died Tuesday night at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Shair Sahadat Ali, 59, died around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday after telling staff he was not feeling well, the department said.

According to the department, officers had moved Ali out of his cell to take him to a medical facility, but he lost consciousness in the rotunda of a housing unit. Medical staff arrived and began lifesaving measures, which they continued until emergency medical technicians arrived and pronounced him dead.

Ali was serving a sentence of between 48 and 120 months for theft.

The Clark County coroner’s office will schedule an autopsy.

