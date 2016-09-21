Posted 

Inmate dies in Carson City prison


By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

An inmate died Tuesday night at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Shair Sahadat Ali, 59, died around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday after telling staff he was not feeling well, the department said.

According to the department, officers had moved Ali out of his cell to take him to a medical facility, but he lost consciousness in the rotunda of a housing unit. Medical staff arrived and began lifesaving measures, which they continued until emergency medical technicians arrived and pronounced him dead.

Ali was serving a sentence of between 48 and 120 months for theft.

The Clark County coroner’s office will schedule an autopsy.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...