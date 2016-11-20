Las Vegas’ Convoy of Hope delivers food, services to people in need — PHOTOS

Volunteers deliver hope in the form of groceries and services to thousands of people Saturday during the Convoy of Hope Las Vegas Community Event.

The homeless and others in need started showing up early morning to the Bonanza Road event, where the faith-based Convoy of Hope organization brought two semi-trucks of food.

The collaborative effort involved not only Springfield, Missouri-based Convoy but also local partners, including Three Square, the Salvation Army, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, the Metropolitan Police Department, businesses, government agencies, churches and nonprofit groups.

In addition to providing free groceries and Thanksgiving turkeys, the event offered veterans services, haircuts, mammograms, cancer check-ups and other community services. Before the event, organizers had estimated as many as 10,000 people would attend.