Las Vegas’ Convoy of Hope delivers food, services to people in need — PHOTOS

web1_convoyofhope-nov20-16_111916eb_008_7420096.jpgBuy Photo
People carry boxes full of groceries and fixings for a Thanksgiving meal provided by the Convoy of Hope Las Vegas Community Event, at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_convoyofhope-nov20-16_111916eb_002_7420096.jpg
Abraham Anguianl, left, and Ella Sisomphou, Convoy of Hope volunteers, pass out egg cartons at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_convoyofhope-nov20-16_111916eb_001_7420096.jpg
Renee Green receives a turkey from a Convoy of Hope volunteer at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_convoyofhope-nov20-16_111916eb_005_7420096.jpg
Bags of potatoes and onions are stacked in preparation to hand out at the Convoy of Hope Las Vegas Community Event at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_convoyofhope-nov20-16_111916eb_009_7420096.jpg
Laura Badillo chooses free glasses frames during the Convoy of Hope Las Vegas Community Event at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_convoyofhope-nov20-16_111916eb_010_7420096.jpg
Destiny Donovan, 5, gets her eyes checked during the Convoy of Hope Las Vegas Community Event at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_convoyofhope-nov20-16_111916eb_13_7420096.jpg
Jovanni Galvez, 14, receives a free haircut during the Convoy of Hope Las Vegas Community Event at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_convoyofhope-nov20-16_111916eb_016_7420096.jpg
Chace Thomas, 13, receives a free haircut during the Convoy of Hope Las Vegas Community Event at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_convoyofhope-nov20-16_111916eb_019_7420096.jpg
Elijah Lozada, 9, left, Lorenzo Lozada, 9, and Wendy Lozada get a family photo taken with Santa during the Convoy of Hope Las Vegas Community Event at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_convoyofhope-nov20-16_111916eb_020_7420096.jpg
Kids get their faces painted in the Kid Zone during the Convoy of Hopeճ community outreach event which the Las Vegas police department partnered with Convoy of Hope Las Vegas Community Event at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_convoyofhope-nov20-16_111916eb_022_7420096.jpg
The Green family stacks their eggs on top of their groceries at the Convoy of Hope Las Vegas Community Event at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Volunteers deliver hope in the form of groceries and services to thousands of people Saturday during the Convoy of Hope Las Vegas Community Event.

The homeless and others in need started showing up early morning to the Bonanza Road event, where the faith-based Convoy of Hope organization brought two semi-trucks of food.

The collaborative effort involved not only Springfield, Missouri-based Convoy but also local partners, including Three Square, the Salvation Army, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, the Metropolitan Police Department, businesses, government agencies, churches and nonprofit groups.

In addition to providing free groceries and Thanksgiving turkeys, the event offered veterans services, haircuts, mammograms, cancer check-ups and other community services. Before the event, organizers had estimated as many as 10,000 people would attend.

 