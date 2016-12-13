Las Vegas police, FBI join forces to investigate embattled attorney Robert Graham

Las Vegas police will conduct a joint investigation with the FBI into claims that suspended probate lawyer Robert Graham stole millions of dollars from clients, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Tuesday.

McMahill told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the agencies will decide after gathering the facts whether to prosecute the case in state or federal court.

The State Bar of Nevada alleged in a complaint last week that Graham stole millions of dollars in client funds before abruptly abandoning his Lawyers West law firm on Dec. 2, leaving employees without jobs and abandoning client files in a rented Summerlin office. The firm, which was about to be evicted, also had offices in Utah and Colorado.

An initial bar analysis of Graham’s bank records shows that his law practice should be holding more than $13 million in funds for clients. But the balances in his accounts are “much less” than that, Assistant Bar Counsel Janeen Isaacson wrote in the complaint.

In court documents, Isaacson said the $13 million figure is likely to grow because the bar has examined only about half of Graham’s more than 100 cases.

Attorney Michael Kling, who represents a former Graham client owed more than $1 million in an estate case, has confirmed that he and the potential victim spoke with detectives last week about Graham’s failure to turn over the money despite a court order.

Joseph Kistler, another lawyer working to recoup $1 million for the estate of Michael Macknin, also said he was interviewed by police last week.

Kistler obtained a court order on Friday to freeze eight financial accounts in which Graham and his Lawyers West law firm held client funds.

The order, signed by District Judge Gloria Sturman, prohibits both Graham and his wife Linda Graham, who also is an attorney, from disbursing funds in the accounts.

Kistler alleged in court documents that Graham last month circulated a phony bank statement purporting to show that he had enough money in a trust account to cover the $1 million payment to the Macknin estate.

But Graham ignored a Nov. 17 order by Sturman to hand over the money, court documents show.

The Nevada Supreme Court on Friday temporarily suspended Graham’s license while the state bar conducts disciplinary proceedings.

The bar complaint alleges that Graham, who has been practicing law in Nevada since 1992, “misappropriated millions of dollars from his current and former trust, probate and estate clients.”

Graham had “routinely and consistently” failed to distribute funds being held for clients and lied to them about the status of their funds, the complaint alleges.

Efforts to reach Graham have been unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter.