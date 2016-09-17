1 dead after early-morning central Las Vegas Valley motorcycle crash

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the central valley early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Owens Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle. The man was thrown from the motorcycle when it overturned east of the intersection, police said.

He was taken to the University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead. Witnesses told police the man was speeding and doing tricks before the crash.

This is the 77th traffic-related death Metro has investigated this year. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s name and cause and manner of death when his next of kin have been notified.

