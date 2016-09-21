Posted Updated 

1 killed, 1 injured after dirt bike, SUV collide in western Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (Review-Journal FIle)

By CHRISTIAN BERTOLACCINI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A dirt biker was killed and another person was injured after a crash involving a sport utility vehicle in the western valley Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., a woman was driving her Toyota SUV through the intersection of South Hualapai Way and Alta Drive when the dirt biker ran a red light and slammed into her car, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The dirt biker died at the scene. The woman driving was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

After the crash, the intersection was shut down so police could investigate. Gordon said the intersection will remain closed until about midnight.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.

 

