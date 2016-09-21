1 killed, 1 injured after a motorcycle, car collide in western Las Vegas Valley

One person was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle and a car collided in the western valley Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. near the intersection of South Hualapai Way and Alta Drive, according to the fire alarm site.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said one person was dead and another is being treated for “serious injuries.”

The department said on Twitter that the intersection is closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

