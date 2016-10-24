1 person dies in Spaghetti Bowl crash Monday morning

A man died Monday morning after crashing his pickup into another truck on southbound Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The 80-year-old driver of the red Chevy pickup truck struck a red Ford pickup just after 6 a.m., NHP trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said. The man may have suffered a medical episode, she said. The Clark County coroner will determine the cause of the man’s death.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

As of 7 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating 15 accidents, Stuenkel said.

One crash includes a jackknifed semitrailer on northbound I-15 in the Spaghetti Bowl. Northbound lanes are closed between the U.S. Highway 95 ramp and the D Street exit. Traffic is being diverted to northbound and southbound U.S. 95.

Thatcrash was called in about 5:15 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A liquid was visible outside the semi, but this is “likely diesel fuel leaking, not the actual load,” Stuenkel said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.