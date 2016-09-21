Posted Updated 

1 person injured in house fire in northeast Las Vegas

A fire damaged the home at 3551 Purdue Way in northeast Las Vegas Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2016. (Twitter/Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Korby, who didn't want to give her last name, a resident of the home at 3551 Purdue Way that caught fire in northeast Las Vegas, Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2016, talks with a Clark County firefighter. (Twitter/Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire damaged the home at 3551 Purdue Way in northeast Las Vegas Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2016. (Twitter/Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Korby, who didn't want to give her last name, a resident of the house at 3551 Purdue Way that caught fire in northeast Las Vegas, holds a pet snake that survived, Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2016. (Twitter/Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

One person with serious injuries was taken to University Medical Center following a house fire Wednesday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Clark County Fire Department battalion chief Chris Blackburn said the fire about 6 a.m. at 3551 Purdue Way, near North Pecos and East Gowan roads, burned a hole through the roof. Damage was contained to one room. Excess furniture and objects in the house could have been a factor in the fire.

Four other people living in the home and one person living in a separate unit in the backyard were not injured, Blackburn said.

A resident of the house, Korby, who didn’t want to give her last name, said she awoke to the sound of a loud popping noise. When she traced the origin of the sound, she found her roommate on fire.

Korby said that one pet snake and 11 pet rats died in the fire. Three dogs and another snake survived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No cost of the damage has been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal writer Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this report. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

