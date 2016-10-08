1 student hurt in brawl at northwest Las Vegas restaurants

Las Vegas police and school administrators are investigating a northwest valley brawl that broke out after a high school football game Friday night.

Fights broke out inside two Centennial Hills restaurants — Raising Cane’s and In-N-Out — after Arbor View beat archrival Centennial, 28-7, at Centennial High School.

Both restaurants, about 4.5 miles east of the school, are on Centennial Center Boulevard, just north of Ann Road and west of Interstate 95.

Police said a female student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. After the brawl ended, several other people went taken to area hospitals to report the fight.

Centennial High School Principal Trent Day said school administrators would work with the Metropolitan Police Department to identify students involved. As of 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Arbor View Principal Kevin McPartlin could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

