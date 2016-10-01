20-year-old man dies in central Las Vegas crash

A man is dead after an early Saturday morning crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday a GMC SUV traveling east on Owens Avenue ran a red light at the H street intersection. The SUV hit a pickup truck that was turning left onto Owens in the intersection, then ran off the road, overturned and hit a light pole, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

The 20-year-old driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger in the vehicle, also 20, suffered moderate injuries. Alcohol and driving speed appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The two people in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, and the truck’s driver showed no signs of impairment.

The name of the man killed in the crash will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his next of kin have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.