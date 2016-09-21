Posted Updated 

215 Beltway near Decatur reopens after crash

215 Beltway near Decatur reopens after crash

web1_215_decatur_7060891.jpg
(RTC FAST Cameras)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A crash on eastbound 215 Beltway near South Decatur Boulevard Wednesday morning has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according RTC traffic cameras.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...