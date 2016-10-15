Boy killed after being run over by van identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 10-year-old boy who was killed when a van ran over him Friday night in North Las Vegas.

Louie Lopez fell out of a van on a small residential street in the 2600 block of Stanley Avenue, near Civic Center Drive and East Owens Avenue, just after 8 p.m. Friday. The van ran over him after he fell out, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner determined Lopez died from blunt head trauma, and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the van stayed on the scene and on Friday night investigators had not determined if speed or impairment were factors in the boy’s death. It is unknown how Lopez fell out of the van.

