Boy struck, killed by van in North Las Vegas neighborhood

A child is dead after being crushed by a van in North Las Vegas late Friday.

The incident happened about 8:15 p.m. on the 2600 block of Stanley Avenue, near Civic Center Drive and East Owens Avenue, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said. A 10 year-old-boy fell out of a van on the small residential street, and the van ran him over.

The child died on scene, Patty said. The county coroner’s office will name him once all immediate family have been notified.

It’s unclear how the child fell out of the van.

The driver, who has not been identified, stayed on scene. Investigators had not determined Friday night if speed or impairment were factors.

North Las Vegas police are investigating. Expect delays in the area.

