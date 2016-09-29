Posted Updated 

Central Las Vegas Valley crash leaves man critically injuried

UMC (Las Vegas Review-Journal

By CHRISTIAN BERTOLACCINI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A crash in the central valley Wednesday morning sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. in the intersection of East Bonneville Avenue and South 10th Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

In a statement, police said a 2016 Hyundai Sonata was heading south on 10th, crossing Bonneville from a two-way posted stop sign, when it was struck by a 2012 Hyundai Veloster that was heading east on Bonneville.

The Veloster struck the Sonata before continuing south over a raised curb and into a concrete retaining wall bordering 601 S. 10th St., Metro said. The Sonata continued east and its right tires went over a raised curb on Bonneville and partially over a sidewalk.

The Veloster’s driver, 85-year-old Las Vegan Alvin Taylor, was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The collision remains under investigation.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.

 

