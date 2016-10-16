Child has life-threatening injuries after accidental shooting in northeast Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting in the northeast valley that sent a child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday.

Officers responded to reports that a child had been shot at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 4200 block of Studio Street, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and Metro’s Abuse and Neglect section is investigating.

