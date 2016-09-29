Child hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley

A child was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in the central valley and taken to the hospital.

Las Vegas police said the crash happened near Burnham and Franklin avenues about 8:45 a.m.

The child was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in unknown condition but was conscious when transported, Metro officer Michael Rodriguez said.

Police said the child is reportedly 6, but the age has not been confirmed.

