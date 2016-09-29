Posted Updated 

Child hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley

Child hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley

web1_childautopedfranklin_7110976.jpg
The intersection of Burnham Avenue and Franklin Avenue in Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A child was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in the central valley and taken to the hospital.

Las Vegas police said the crash happened near Burnham and Franklin avenues about 8:45 a.m.

The child was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in unknown condition but was conscious when transported, Metro officer Michael Rodriguez said.

Police said the child is reportedly 6, but the age has not been confirmed.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...