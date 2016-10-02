Clark County coroner identifies Las Vegas man killed in motorcycle crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a Las Vegas man killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.

28-year-old Yariel Penalver died after his 2016 Yamaha R6 motorcycle crashed into a garage at 3291 S. Heritage Way near McLeod Drive and Karen Avenue.

According to Penalver’s Facebook page, he worked as a lead operator at the Slotzilla zip line and is survived by his wife, Mily Abarca and a son.

