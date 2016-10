A man who died in a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-15 Saturday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was Bobby Pierce, 46, from Henderson.

Pierce died at the scene of the accident at I-15 northbound and Sunset Road after another vehicle, thought to be white, hit his gray Toyota Camry and fled.

As of Sunday, arrests made in connection to the hit-and-run are unknown.

