The 27-year-old motorcyclist who died Wednesday morning after hitting a guardrail has been identified as Boban Korac by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Korac collided with the guardrail on South Decatur Boulevard around 2:20 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol said. He was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead shortly later.

Korac was a resident of Las Vegas.

