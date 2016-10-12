Posted 

Clark County coroner IDs German pair killed in crash near Red Rock Canyon

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a double-fatal crash on Blue Diamond Road, state Route 160, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a double-fatal crash near the intersection on Blue Diamond Road, state Route 160, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The pair killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

They were Dagmar Weber, 72, and Ederhard Weber, 78, of Bavaria, Germany.

A dump truck, traveling on Blue Diamond Road — also known as state Route 160 — had brake trouble and crashed into a blue sedan then hit the mobile home with the Webers inside, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan went to University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash but does not suspect that impairment was a factor.

