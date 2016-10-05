Clark County coroner IDs pedestrian who died Tuesday after being hit by SUV

The Las Vegas man hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday has been identified as Drew Alleman by the Clark County coroner’s office. He was 30.

Alleman died after the Honda CRV traveling in a center turn lane on South Jones Boulevard, near West Edgewood Circle, hit him as he was walking.

Las Vegas police said Alleman was westbound and was crossing outside a crosswalk.

He was a union sheet metal worker whom his father, David, described as a “good kid.” He had no children.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.