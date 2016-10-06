Clark County coroner’s office identifies man who died in east valley crash Saturday

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died in an early Saturday morning crash on the east side of the valley.

Jose Martinez Vargas, 23, was pronounced dead Saturday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the 2004 Pontiac GTO in which he was riding crashed into a concrete barrier at the intersection of Desert Inn and Theme roads.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old Rosa Montoya-Valenzuela, was airlifted to University Medical Center and was still in critical condition Thursday morning.

Las Vegas police suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

