Coroner identifies man killed in Saturday Moapa motorcycle accident

A Las Vegas man killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident has been identified as David Kuhlman, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Kuhlman was 59 years old.

The accident occurred near Moapa on State Route 168, Nevada Highway Patrol said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and only his vehicle was involved.

According to the coroner’s office, Kuhlman died of blunt force injuries following the crash.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.