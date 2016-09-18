Posted 

Coroner identifies man killed in Saturday Moapa motorcycle accident

Coroner identifies man killed in Saturday Moapa motorcycle accident

web1_web1_cc_coroner_office_sign_6734237_7044692.jpg
Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A Las Vegas man killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident has been identified as David Kuhlman, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Kuhlman was 59 years old.

The accident occurred near Moapa on State Route 168, Nevada Highway Patrol said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and only his vehicle was involved.

According to the coroner’s office, Kuhlman died of blunt force injuries following the crash.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...