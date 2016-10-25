Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died in I-15 crash Monday

The man killed in a Monday morning crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

He is 80-year-old Tosco Houston of Las Vegas, according to the coroner.

Houston was driving a red Chevy pickup truck when it struck a red Ford pickup just after 6 a.m, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Houston may have suffered a medical episode, but his cause and manner of death have not yet been determined by the coroner.

