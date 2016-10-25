Posted 

Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died in I-15 crash Monday

Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died in I-15 crash Monday

web1_interchange-crash-oct24-16bt_web_7266312.jpg
Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a crash where a man died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, after crashing his pickup into another truck on southbound Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The man killed in a Monday morning crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

He is 80-year-old Tosco Houston of Las Vegas, according to the coroner.

Houston was driving a red Chevy pickup truck when it struck a red Ford pickup just after 6 a.m, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Houston may have suffered a medical episode, but his cause and manner of death have not yet been determined by the coroner.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 