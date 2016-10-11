Coroner IDs man struck, killed by train in North Las Vegas

The man struck and killed by a train Thursday night in North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Sandy Maynor, 50, whose city of residence is unknown, died at the scene. He was walking on or near the train tracks in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Interstate 15 about 8:30 p.m. when he was struck, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

Maynor appears to have been trespassing, Patty said.

The train operator did not seem to be impaired, police said, and speed did not appear to be a factor.

