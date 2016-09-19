Coroner IDs man who died after Sunday evening crash in North Las Vegas

A Las Vegas man who died after a traffic accident Sunday evening in North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Archie Blankenship.

Blankenship, 53, was injured when his Toyota 4Runner struck a tree and a traffic sign before rolling over on the southbound 215 Beltway by the Cheyenne Avenue exit, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said. He died at University Medical Center several hours later.

The cause and manner of his death remain undetermined.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.