Coroner IDs man who died Friday in crash near Las Vegas Strip

The man who died in a five-car crash Friday evening near the Strip has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Reynaldo Molina.

According to the coroner’s office, Molina, 36, died of multiple blunt-force injuries after the crash at Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue.

The accident occurred when Molina’s BMW 3 Series sideswiped a Kia Optima before striking a Ford Escape, Las Vegas police said.

Twelve people were involved in the crash, police said. Only Molina was killed. One person suffered serious injuries.

