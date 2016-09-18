Coroner’s office IDs man killed in Saturday’s central valley motorcycle accident

Las Vegas resident Drake Reynolds, 23, has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as the man killed in Saturday’s central valley motorcycle accident.

Reynolds had crashed his 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle around 1 a.m. near Owens and Eastern Avenues, Metro said. He was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to UMC where he was later pronounced dead.

He died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

