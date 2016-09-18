Posted 

Coroner’s office IDs man killed in Saturday’s central valley motorcycle accident

Coroner’s office IDs man killed in Saturday’s central valley motorcycle accident

web1_clark-county-coroner_101714db_001_7044707.jpg
The logo for the Clark County Coroner is seen on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas resident Drake Reynolds, 23, has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as the man killed in Saturday’s central valley motorcycle accident.

Reynolds had crashed his 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle around 1 a.m. near Owens and Eastern Avenues, Metro said. He was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to UMC where he was later pronounced dead.

He died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...