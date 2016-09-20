Posted 

County OKs $158K settlement in 2013 sledding death on Mount Charleston

County OKs $158K settlement in 2013 sledding death on Mount Charleston

web1_7961155-0-4_7050056.jpg
Vanessa Lara, 11, was fatally injured when her sled crashed into a fixed-steel fence in the county-owned Meadows area of Lee Canyon. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MICHAEL SCOTT DAVIDSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Clark County will pay more than $158,000 to the family of an 11-year-old girl who died from heart injuries she suffered in a sledding accident on Mount Charleston on New Year’s Day 2013.

County commissioners approved the settlement Tuesday.

Vanessa Lara was fatally injured when her sled crashed into a fixed-steel fence in the county-owned Meadows area of Lee Canyon. The county installed the 9-foot-tall fence in October 2012, to keep people out of an area off-limits to sledding. fatal sledding accident

Vanessa was flown to University Medical Center. The crash’s impact tore a blood vessel going to her heart, killing her.

Another child who was also riding on the sled was not injured.

Vanessa’s parents and brother filed a negligence lawsuit against the county in District Court in December 2014. The settlement will end the case.

The family declined to comment on the settlement through their attorney.

Before it came before the County Commission, the settlement was approved by the district attorney’s office and the county liability pool.

The money will be paid from the county’s liability fund.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...