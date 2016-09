A crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Charleston Boulevard has the right northbound lanes blocked and morning traffic is building up, according to traffic cameras.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and involved injury, according to Nevada Highway Patrol’s website.

NHP couldn’t be immediately reached for further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.