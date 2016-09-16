Crash sends Las Vegas motorcycle officer to UMC

A Las Vegas motorcycle police officer was injured in an early morning accident Friday.

The accident occurred around 4:10 a.m. near the intersection of South Durango Drive and Tropicana Avenue. The driver of a sedan hit the officer as he was riding his motorcycle.

The extent of the officer’s injuries were unknown.

According to Lt. C.J. Jenkins, the officer was taken to University Medical Center and was conscious and talking.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene.

Tropicana is closed between Durango and Buffalo Drive.

