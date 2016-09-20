Crews respond to fire with ‘major smoke’ in North Las Vegas

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire with “major smoke and flames” Tuesday morning, according to the department’s Twitter account.

The fire broke out about 8:50 a.m. at 1614 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Civic Center Drive, according to the Fire Department.

The fire was under control about 9:30 a.m., the department said on Twitter.

No injuries were reported.

#NLVFD on scene at 1614 E. Lake Mead, fire is under control but not before major flames and smoke in the Las Vegas air. No injuries pic.twitter.com/LBDuCIriFO — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) September 20, 2016

