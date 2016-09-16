Crowd gathers for lighting of new Huntridge Center sign — VIDEO

About 200 people gathered to watch the new Huntridge Center sign light up on Thursday night.

J Dapper, whose Dapper Cos. owns the Huntridge Center, addressed the crowd, along with homeless charity Caridad founder Meredith Spriggs, Mayor Pro Tem and City Councilman Steve Ross, and Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Coffin.

Food trucks provided free food and the Huntridge Tavern was open bar for the event.

The new $375,000 sign — made to look old-fashioned — will welcome motorists to the Huntridge Shopping Center.

Watch the video above.