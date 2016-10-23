Deadly hit-and-run crash shuts down Interstate 15 in Las Vegas

Interstate 15 northbound is shut down after a deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash about 6:30 p.m. at I-15 northbound near Sunset Road. The male driver of a gray Toyota Camry was pronounced dead at the scene, and the male passenger was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries, trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Witnesses said the crash was a hit and run; however, they gave no description of the suspect vehicle, Buratczuk said. Troopers identified white paint transfered on the gray vehicle, and they have reason to believe the suspect vehicle is white, he said.

The I-15 northbound is shut down and troopers are diverting traffic to the I-15 and Russell Road offramp, Buratczuk said.

No more details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

