Dryer is cause of Henderson house fire that displaces residents

Two people were displaced early Friday morning after an accidental house fire in Henderson.

The fire started about 3:45 a.m. in the dryer in the laundry room on the 600 block of Quiet Stream Court, near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the laundry room, but a large volume of smoke caused extensive damage to the structure and contents. The total estimated loss is $215,000, according to the fire department.

One of the home’s residents, who was awake at the time, noticed the smell of smoke. The two residents and two pets safely evacuated.

No one was injured.

