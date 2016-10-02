Early-morning crash in southeast Las Vegas leaves one dead, one hospitalized

Police suspect impairment in an early-morning crash that left one person dead and one person hospitalized Saturday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a 2004 Pontiac GTO was heading east on Desert Inn Road, from Cabana Drive, at the intersection with Theme Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Pontiac, traveling at a high speed, failed to negotiate a turn, struck a concrete barrier, entered the bordering desert area and came to rest, Metro said in a statement.

The driver, 30-year-old Rosa Montoya-Valenzuela, was airlifted to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries; the unidentified male passenger was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s name after his next of kin has been notified.

Police said the driver was suspected of driving under the influence. They didn’t say whether anyone was arrested.

Metro said this was the 83rd traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction in 2016.

