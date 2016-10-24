Eight people displaced in central Las Vegas apartment fire

A central valley apartment fire left eight people displaced Sunday night.

Clark County firefighters responded to the fire at 2637 Red Rock St., near Jones Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. They found that a second-floor apartment in the four-unit building was on fire.

Thirty-six firefighters responded to the scene and kept the fire contained to the one apartment. Eight people were displaced, and there were no injuries, but one animal died in the fire.

The Clark County Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

