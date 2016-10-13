Faraday to reimburse RTC $3.27 million for railway spur design

Faraday Future will reimburse $3.27 million to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada for designing a 4-mile railway spur leading to the company’s planned $1 billion factory site in North Las Vegas.

The RTC’s board of directors on Thursday unanimously approved the reimbursement deal. In August, the board approved a right-of-way agreement that allows part of the rail line to be built on property owned by Clark County.

Construction could start by next year on the rail spur, which calls for linking an existing main railroad line to a 3-million-square-foot plant where Faraday plans to manufacture electric vehicles at the Apex Industrial Complex, RTC officials said. The freight line is expected to be completed by late 2018, and could potentially link to other businesses at Apex.

Designs for the main plant’s foundation and the exterior structure of the company’s car-painting facility were submitted this week to the North Las Vegas Planning Department, city spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said. Earlier this year, the city issued permits for grading, along with erecting trailers and fencing on the site, located just west of U.S. Highway 93 and Grand Valley Parkway.

Nevada lawmakers held a special session in 2015 to approve $215 million in tax incentives to attract Faraday to the state. The facility is expected to have 4,500 full-time employees, at least half of whom must be Nevada residents, as part of an agreement reached with the city.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin LV on Twitter.