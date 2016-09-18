Food and fun, Italian-style, at San Gennaro Feast

A small crowd gathers around a Ferris wheel Saturday evening during the San Gennaro Feast at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. The festival, held twice a year in honor of Saint Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples, Italy, includes international food vendors, amusement rides, carnival games, pony rides, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, face painters and live entertainment. The event continues from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, with fireworks scheduled for 9 p.m., at the park, 628 W. Craig Road. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegasphotograph

