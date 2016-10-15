Henderson firefighter injured while fighting house fire on Friday

A Henderson firefighter was injured while battling an electrical fire at a home Friday night.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story home in the 500 block of Dutchman Avenue, near Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive, just after 6 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, de Lima Campus. No one else was injured.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and and began in the living room of the house, which was unoccupied at the time. The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.

