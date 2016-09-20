Henderson police reopen desk services at two substations

Henderson police have reopened desk services at their two substations after receiving increased funding.

The department didn’t specify how much funding has increased, but said desk officers will be available to answer questions, provide “face-to-face” discussion and help the public fill out reports, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Michelle French said.

Henderson Police Department Chief Patrick Moers said, “We are happy to resume desk services to those neighborhoods who were inconvenienced during these temporary closures.”

The desk services were last offered at the substations in 2014 but were cut because of budgetary issues, French said. The More Cops tax initiative, passed in September 2015, yielded additional funding to restore the service, she said.

The desk officers will be available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at the North station, 225 E. Sunset Road, and at the West station, 300 S. Green Valley Parkway, police said. The services were previously available only at the East station, 223 Lead St.; they will continue to be available there from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Police said residents can also fill out police reports for nonviolent crimes online at cityofhenderson.com/police.

