House fire displaces nine people in western Las Vegas

A west valley house fire displaced nine people Saturday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded at about 3:35 p.m. to a fire at 5908 Idle Ave. near South Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive, public information officer Tim Szymanski said. Arriving crews noticed flames had engulfed the house’s roof. Firefighters knocked down the blaze by 3:45 p.m.

Roofers had been using a torch to secure roof tiles and accidentally caught the attic on fire, Szymanski said. The cost of damage is estimated at $75,000. There were no reported injuries.

Two fire displaced adults and seven children, Szymanski said; the Southern Nevada Red Cross is helping them.

