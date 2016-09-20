Posted 

House fire in southeast Las Vegas forces displaces 3 people

web1_great_plains_fire_web_7053600.jpg
Three people were displaced after a fire in their townhome at 4037 Great Plains Way early Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Three people had to leave their townhome after a Tuesday morning house fire in southeast Las Vegas.

Crews with the Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:09 a.m. at 4037 Great Plains Way, near U.S. Highway 95 and Flamingo Road. The fire was knocked down by 3:23 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

He said the fire department found smoke spewing from the attic of the one-story townhouse.

The American Red Cross was assisting two adults and a child displaced after the fire.

Nobody was hurt, Buchanan said, and the damage to the house was estimated to be about $40,000.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

