Kyle Canyon fire on Mount Charleston grows to 25 acres

The wildfire burning near Big Falls in Mount Charleston’s Kyle Canyon has spread to 25 acres, according to the U.S. Forestry Service.

The fire started about 2 p.m. Friday, and U.S. Forestry spokesman Ray Johnson said Friday night that the forestry service is taking extra precautions because the fire is in close proximity to the mountain residential community in Kyle Canyon.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday the Forestry Service did not have an estimate for how much of the fire had been contained, but Johnson said crews were “making good progress.”

“All the radio traffic is sounding very good,” he said.

The Forestry Service does have a helicopter assigned to the fire to provide air support, but strong winds in the valley have prevented crews from using it, Johnson said.

The Big Falls and Mary Jane Falls hiking trails are currently closed to the public.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.